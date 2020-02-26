Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series Casts Originals Alum as Clarice

RELATED STORIES Democratic Debate Live Stream: Can Bernie Sanders Hold Onto His Lead?

Rebecca Breeds surely will celebrate this news with a nice glass of chianti: The Originals actress has landed the coveted role of Clarice Starling in CBS’ in-the-works Silence of the Lambs sequel series, TVLine has learned.

Set in 1993, one year after the events of the seminal film, Clarice will explore the untold personal story of its title character as she returns to work pursuing serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating Washington, D.C. politics.

Breeds’ Clarice — who is still “not even 30,” EP Alex Kurtzman confirmed for TVLine — is described as “brilliant and vulnerable,” whose bravery gives her “an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. Her complex psychological makeup comes from a challenging childhood, and her drive comes from her need to escape the burden of family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet penned the pilot script and both serve as EPs.

In addition to playing one of Klaus’ ancient love interests on The Originals, Breeds recurred on Pretty Little Liars in Seasons 6 and 7.

The second of five films following Thomas Harris’ Hannibal Lecter character, Silence of the Lambs won five Oscars including for Best Picture and Best Actress in a Leading Role, for Jodie Foster’s turn as Starling. A critically-acclaimed prequel TV series from Bryan Fuller, Hannibal, followed in 2013 and ran for three seasons on NBC.

