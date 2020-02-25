TVLine Items: TWD Alum Is Missing, Mental Samurai Renewed and More

The Walking Dead vet Michael Rooker will be detailing the most powerful man in the country in the Showtime pilot The President Is Missing, based on the novel by the prolific James Patterson and former POTUS Bill Clinton.

The potential series tells the story of a “powerless and politically aimless Vice President (played by Selma‘s David Oyelowo) who unexpectedly becomes President halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary,” the official logline reads. “He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by both friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.”

Rooker will play Greg Parkes, the Special Agent in Charge of the Vice Presidential Protection Detail who finds that the impossible task of protecting the new POTUS is more than a warrior like him can bear.

* Fox has renewed the reality competition series Mental Samurai, hosted by Rob Lowe, for a second season, to premiere Wednesday, April 22 at 9/8c.

* Kelly Clarkson will return as host of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, airing Wednesday, April 29 at 8 pm on NBC.

* Cate Blanchett’s Australian miniseries Stateless, which also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Dominic West and Jai Courtney, is coming to Netflix later this year, per Variety. The refugee drama follows four strangers — an airline hostess on the run from a cult, an Afghan refugee, a father of three and a bureaucrat — grappling with the immigration system.

* Netflix has released the first trailer for Self Made, starring Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker, the haircare entrepreneur who became America’s first female self-made millionaire. Premiering on Friday, March 20, the four-part limited series also stars Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll and Bill Bellamy.

