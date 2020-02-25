Democratic Debate Live Stream: Can Bernie Sanders Hold Onto His Lead?

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix

What's New on Netflix Broadcast-TV Scorecard: What's Already Renewed? What's Getting Cancelled?

CBS and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute on Tuesday play host to the 10th Democratic debate, live from the Charleston Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C. It is the third and final primary showdown scheduled for the month of February, and comes just days ahead of the state’s Feb. 29 primary.

The debate preempts the Eye network’s regular lineup, which consists of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted — all of which return with new episodes on Tuesday, March 10. (They are preempted again next Tuesday, March 3 — aka Super Tuesday.)

The two-hour debate will feature seven candidates. Those who qualified (determined using a combination of polling averages and the current delegate count) will appear on stage in the following order (from left to right):

* Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

* Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg

* Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

* Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

* Former Vice President Joe Biden

* Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

* Businessman Tom Steyer

Sanders currently stands as the Democratic frontrunner, following a decisive win over his rivals in the Nevada caucus. But in a new NBC News/Marist poll, he trails Biden in the South Carolina primary.

Per CBS News, the format of the debate will allow candidates to answer direct questions for one minute and 15 seconds, with 45 seconds for rebuttals. There will be no opening or closing statements, but each candidate will get a closing question.

CBS Evening News‘ Norah O’Donnell and CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King will serve as moderators of the debate. They’ll be joined by Face the Nation‘s Margaret Brennan, CBS News’ chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker.

The debate begins at 8 pm ET. It can be streamed via CBSN or CBS All Access on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. It will also be simulcast on BET and Twitter. Watch along and discuss in the comments.