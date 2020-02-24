TVLine Items: Hudson/Akerman CBS Pilot, Supernatural Return and More

Oliver Hudson (Splitting Up Together, Rules of Engagement) and Malin Akerman (Billions, Trophy Wife) are two-thirds of a sibling trio: The pair will star in the CBS comedy pilot The Three of Us, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the multi-camera project, adult siblings who are children of divorce must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage. Hudson will play the eldest sibling Will, the worrier in the family who moves his single-mom sister Ally (Akerman) into his house after her husband leaves her. Frank Pines (Baby Daddy, The New Adventures of Old Christine) penned the pilot.

Check out TVLine’s Pilot Season Guide for all the latest pickups, casting news and more.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Robert Wisdom will reprise his Supernatural role as the angel Uriel during one of the show’s final episodes, star Misha Collins revealed via Instagram.

* Parasite, which won the Oscar for Best Picture earlier this month, will be available to stream on Hulu Wednesday, April 8.

* Disney Channel has renewed the summer camp comedy Bunk’d for Season 5.

* NBC has ordered True Story, a hybrid alternative-scripted series, co-hosted by Ed Helms (The Office) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), in which everyday Americans share their most extraordinary true stories, while comedians and actors humorously re-enact them.

* Amazon Prime Video has released a trailer for Making the Cut, its fashion competition series hosted and executive-produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, premiering Friday, March 27:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?