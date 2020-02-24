Netflix Rolls Out 'Top 10' Row Listing the Most Popular TV Shows, Movies

RELATED STORIES Your Netflix Nightmare Is Now Over: How to Turn Off Autoplay Previews

Netflix is in an innovative mood. Because on the heels of finally giving us a way to disable those autoplay trailers, the streaming service has added a “Top 10” row to its TV show and movie pages, listing the currently most popular fare.

Available after clicking on the TV SHOWS or MOVIES tabs on the top nav bar, “This new row — complete with its own special design — will enable you to see what is most popular on Netflix in your country,” the company explained in a blog post. “It will be updated every day and the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you.” (For example, for me it was the 11th row down on the TV SHOWS page, just below Dystopian Future Movies & TV Shows. But of course.)

Shows and films that make these two lists will also be flagged by a special “Top 10” badge in the top right corner of their thumbnail image, wherever they appear on Netflix. “That way you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list — or when searching for specific shows or films,” says the company.

Have you noticed and or regarded this newfangled “Top 10” row yet? Do you find this surfacing of “most popular” data interesting, maybe even surprising, at all? (And has anyone ever heard of the currently No. 1 movie, The Last Thing He Wanted…?)