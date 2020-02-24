Legends of Tomorrow Sneak Peek: Things Get Intense Between Ray and Cancer-Stricken Constantine

RELATED STORIES Supergirl Recap: Kara Risks It All for Lena in Cameo-Packed 100th Episode

John Constantine has been insta-stricken with Stage 4 lung cancer, and he’s gunning to find out who’s responsible — but first he will have to get past a concerned Ray, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

In the episode “Mortal Khanbat” — airing Tuesday at 9/8c, and mark series vet Caity Lotz’s directorial debut — with Sara still away from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore via Ava’s new invention, the Prognosticator, and must now try to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong. Constantine’s (played by Matt Ryan) life, meanwhile, is hanging in the balance, and as seen in the clip above, he means to return home and narrow down the list of possible perpetrators, only to find Ray (Brandon Routh) in his way.

Can a coughing, teetering Constantine’s need for vengeance outweigh Ray’s sense of concern? Press play above to find out.

Previewing Legends‘ take on Garth Ennis’ Hellblazer “Dangerous Habits” comic book story arc, EP Grainne Godfree said, “We wanted to give [Constantine] one of the iconic storylines from the comics, where he gets lung cancer, and he’s going to try to do everything he can, in the most John Constantine type way, to get out of it” — all while “wrestling with mortality and all this rich, deep character stuff.”

And as seen above, he will also wrestle with extremely well-meaning crew mates. “John wants to just be miserable and drink alone, and they’re not going to let him do that,” Godfree teased.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, the Legends all learn why Charlie is trying to out run her past — and from what.

