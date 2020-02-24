Atypical Renewed for Final Season — Watch Announcement Video

Netflix has renewed Atypical for a fourth — but final — season, it was announced on Monday.

The coming-of-age comedy’s farewell run of 10 episodes will premiere in 2021.

Created, written and executive produced by Robia Rashid, Atypical follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Set to return for the final season are series stars Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Nik Dodani, Jenna Boyd, Amy Okuda, Graham Rogers and Fivel Stewart, among others.

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a Season 4 of Atypical,” Rashid said in a statement. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story.

“Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show,” Rashia continued. “Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

Atypical‘s third/penultimate season released on Nov. 1, 2019.