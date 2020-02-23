Quotes of the Week: Will & Grace, Mom, Good Girls, Grey's, Batwoman and More

The bad news: After a string of eventful weekends — Super Bowl 53! The Academy Awards! Presidents’ Day! — we’ve finally reverted back to your garden-variety, humdrum Sunday.

The good news: Our Quotes of the Week column has arrived to brighten your morning, and it features another seven days’ worth of top-notch TV dialogue, hailing from comedies, dramas and unscripted series.

This time around, we’ve got a conspiracy theory about the very existence of NCIS courtesy of Will & Grace, a debate about barnyard animals among the Good Girls, and an unexpected cause for alcoholism from Mom. Quotes of the Week for Feb. 16, 2020

Also featured in our latest roundup: a valid defense of the small screen from Bob’s Burgers, a commentary on Netflix from John Oliver, and a pair of memorable quips from Criminal Minds‘ eventful series finale. You’ll also find soundbites from Batwoman, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Last Man Standing and a very special Young Sheldon.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!