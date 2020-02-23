TV Ratings: Fox's Almost Family Flat With Saturday Finale Burn-Off

In the latest TV ratings: Fox’s Almost Family, after five-and-a-half weeks on the bench, aired its final two episodes on Saturday night.

The first hour drew 986,000 total viewers and a 0.3 rating, dropping a few eyeballs from its previous airing while clutching onto the series-low demo it had hit five times prior. The series finale itself then did 925K — the freshman drama’s smallest audience ever — and the same 0.3 demo rating.

Through 13 episodes — and despite often leading out of Fox’s well-watched pride and joy, The Masked Singer — Almost Family averaged a 0.45 demo rating and a little more than 1.5 million total viewers, ranking last in the demo among all Fox programming this TV season while drawing a handful more eyeballs than midseason cartoon Duncanville.

Topping Saturday night in the demo were ABC’s NBA basketball coverage and NBC’s Dateline, both of which scored a 0.4 rating, while CBS’ NCIS rerun delivered the night’s largest audience (3.5 million).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

