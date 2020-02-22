The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Feb. 23

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 27 season premieres (including Altered Carbon, Better Call Saul, RuPaul’s Drag Race and When Calls the Heart), five midseason returns (including SEAL Team and The Walking Dead) and so much more. (All times are Eastern.)

Sunday, February 23

8 pm When Calls the Heart Season 7 premiere (Hallmark Channel)

9 pm Sanditon Season 1 finale (PBS)

9 pm Supergirl Episode No. 100 (The CW)

9 pm The Walking Dead returns (AMC)

9 pm When Hope Calls network premiere (Hallmark Channel)

10 pm The Rookie returns (ABC)

10 pm Vienna Blood Season 1 finale (PBS)

10:05 pm Better Call Saul Season 5 premiere (AMC; special night)

11:21 pm Talking Dead returns (AMC; special time)

Monday, February 24

8 pm The Voice Season 18 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Better Call Saul regular time slot premiere (AMC)

11 pm Briarpatch new time slot premiere (USA Network)

10 pm Little Big Shots Season 4 premiere, now hosted by Melissa McCarthy (NBC; special night and time)

Tuesday, February 25

3 am Pete Davidson: Alive from New York comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm Democratic Debate No. 10 (CBS)

8 pm Finding Your Roots Season 6 finale (PBS)

8 pm Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 3 finale (Fox; two episodes)

Wednesday, February 26

3 am I Am Not Okay With This series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm SEAL Team returns (CBS; two episodes)

10 pm It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart series premiere (truTV)

10 pm Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time special (ABC)

Thursday, February 27

3 am Altered Carbon Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Followers series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Love Is Blind Season 1 finale (Netflix)

8 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns (MTV)

9 pm Live P.D.: Wanted Season 2 premiere (A&E)

Friday, February 28

3 am Always a Witch Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Babylon Berlin Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Queen Sono series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Restaurants on the Edge series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Shop Class series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Toy Boy series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Unstoppable series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 premiere (VH1)

8 pm Shark Tank time slot premiere (ABC)

9 pm The Kingmaker documentary premiere (Showtime)

Saturday, February 29

8:30 pm Young Dylan series premiere (Nickelodeon)

9 pm Seven Worlds, One Planet docuseries finale (BBC America)

11 pm Fire Fight Australia special (Fox)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.