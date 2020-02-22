Batwoman Sneak Peek: Can Vampire Action Take Kate's Mind Off Beth?

RELATED STORIES Quotes of the Week: Batwoman, Flash and More

Quotes of the Week: Batwoman, Flash and More Supergirl First Look: Chris Wood Returns as Mon-El

Luke Fox comes bearing a bittersweet gift — and also hopefully a distraction — in this exclusive sneak peek from this week’s episode of The CW’s Batwoman.

In the clip above, Luke (played by Camrus Johnson) surprises Kate (Ruby Rose) with something to remember Beth by, in the wake of Alice’s kinder doppelganger being shot dead by an unknown assailant (that would be Mouse’s pop aka Dr. Campbell).

Luke then offers Gotham’s caped crusader a work-related distraction, in the form of a blood-sucking baddie — dubbed “Nocturna,” and played by Vampire Diaries vet Kayla Ewell. What is Kate’s initial take on a “vampire” Press play above to find out.

Elsewhere in this Sunday’s episode, titled “Drink Me” and airing Sunday at 8/7c: Sophie (played by Meagan Tandy) reluctantly requests that Batwoman keep her distance, knowing their interactions could compromise her career.

Want scoop on Batwoman, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.