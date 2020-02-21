The Oval's Sex-Cult Spinoff Ruthless Gets March Premiere Date on BET+

RELATED STORIES BET White House Drama The Oval Is Tyler Perry's Most Insane Creation Yet

Ruth may be presumed dead on Tyler Perry’s The Oval, but that isn’t stopping the polarizing character from leading her own BET+ spinoff — and soon.

Ruthless, which stars Melissa L. Williams in the title role, will kick off its 24-episode first season on Thursday, March 19, our sister site Deadline reports. Several episodes will be available to stream immediately, while subsequent installments will premiere on a weekly basis. This marks Perry’s first original series to stream on BET+.

The series follows Ruth “as she’s forced to play nice with a scandalous religious cult of powerful sex-crazed fanatics in the hopes of freeing herself and her daughter,” according to the official logline. We first met Ruth in the series premiere of The Oval, during which she visited her daughter’s father, only to be sent packing. She later returned with her fellow cult members and successfully kidnapped the child.

Ruthless‘ ensemble cast also includes Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless and Bobbi Baker.

Will you follow Ruth over to BET+? Drop a comment with your thoughts on The Oval‘s first spinoff below.