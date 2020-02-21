Fallon Croons, Liam Swoons as Dynasty Goes Full Noir — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Dynasty Recreates Iconic Fight Scene From the Original Series — Exclusive First Look

This one’s for all you Masked Singer viewers who are convinced that Elizabeth Gillies is hiding under that Kitty costume. Listen to her voice in this clip from tonight’s Dynasty (The CW, 9/8c) — and listen well.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek offers a first look at the noir-themed hour, appropriately titled “You See Most Things in Terms of Black and White,” during which Fallon — sorry, make that “Veronica” — serenades a Liam-looking gumshoe with the classic tune “Why Try to Change Me Now?” (Also an appropriate song choice!)

As for how this little performance connects to the couple’s storyline — per the episode’s official synopsis, “Fallon plans a special gesture for Liam, who gets a significant career opportunity” — we’ll just have to wait and see.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Fallon has showcased her killer pipes on Dynasty. Heck, it’s the third time this season — following the musical episode and that special duet with Adam at Kirby’s cult — that Gillies has treated viewers to a little song and dance. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, “Blake and Cristal contend with their new house guest, Adam seeks help from Alexis and Jeff, Sam tries a different kind of relationship, and Kirby pines for her crush.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your a taste of tonight’s Dynasty, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.