A pair of American Idol judges are going to make sweet music together this Sunday (ABC, 8/7c).

TVLine has an exclusive first look at an impromptu moment from the second week of auditions in which Luke Bryan pulls inspiration from Commodores, fellow judge Lionel Richie‘s chart-topping funk/soul outfit. And what begins as a simple sing-what-you-see scenario turns into an unexpected music lesson between the two.

“I’m probably not playing it right,” Bryan admits, prompting Richie to take a seat on the piano bench and show the country crooner how it’s done.

Though we’re only two hours into the new season of American Idol, the show has already given us a few contestants worth following. Not only did Idol welcome back “hunk-a-saurus” Nick Merico, who famously ghosted last season ahead of Hollywood Week, but the judges also pre-law student Francisco Martin that definite he’s Top 10 — maybe even Top 5 — material. Then again, they also told London-born songwriter Louis Knight that he’s the biggest star they’ve ever auditioned, so maybe they were just in a complimentary mood.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Bryan and Richie in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are there any contestants you’re already rooting for?