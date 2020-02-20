Young Sheldon Is Caltech-Bound — But Not Everyone Is Happy About It (Video)

Young Sheldon is set to invade Big Bang Theory‘s home turf on Thursday (CBS, 8/7c) — and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the episode.

In Season 3’s 16th installment, the boy genius (played by Iain Armitage) scores an all-expense paid trip to Pasadena, Calif. Per the official synopsis, his visit will include a trip to his future alma mater, the California Institute of Technology — aka Caltech.

In the sneak peek above, Sheldon runs outside to tell George Sr. that the university has agreed to foot their travel bill. Twin sister Missy is especially excited when she thinks the whole Cooper clan is accompanying Sheldon. When he tells her that she’s not invited, she pretends to be happy for her brother, who, in typical Sheldon fashion, is unable to detect her sarcasm. Big Bang Theory: The 10 Best Episodes

For George Sr., the trip may very well mark his only visit to the Golden State. As longtime fans will recall, Sheldon’s dad is living on borrowed time: BBT previously established that the Cooper family patriarch dies when Sheldon is just 14 years old.

“We started poking at the idea that, ‘Wow, they can actually go [to Caltech],'” series co-creator Steve Molaro tells TVLine. “The thought that he could be there as a kid, and possibly be there with his dad, seemed really powerful.”

Young Sheldon has been known to throw in the occasional Big Bang Theory Easter egg, including nods to Sheldon and Amy’s post-BBT future. Back in December, Kaley Cuoco made an uncredited cameo as — wait for it — the voice of a menacing swimming pool. (For the inside story, click here.)

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be tuning in to see Sheldon visit Caltech.