Westworld: Latest Season 3 Trailer Tees Up Dolores-Maeve Death Match

Dolores and Maeve are gonna come to blows when Westworld (finally) returns next month.

In the latest trailer for the HBO sci-fi thriller’s long-awaited third season (bowing Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c), Vincent Cassel’s new Big Bad pits the escaped android hosts against each other in an (apparent) battle to the death. The fresh footage also sheds additional light on the new character played by Aaron Paul and his connection to Dolores.

As previously revealed, a major chunk of the Season 3 action takes place in a futuristic Los Angeles where robots and humans coexist in a very different way than they do in the parks. Other new cast additions include Lena Waithe (Master of None), rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi (How to Make It in America), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom), Michael Ealy (Stumptown), Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) and NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

The Season 2 finale, which aired nearly two years ago, revealed that William/The Man in Black is (at some point in the future) a host and that Dolores had been reborn in the body of a host designed to look like Delos executive Charlotte. Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, a tick down from the series’ 10-episode first and second seasons.

Are you ready to buy a ticket to go back to Westworld? Check out the new trailer above and drop your Season 3 thoughts in the comments section below.