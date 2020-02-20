TV Ratings: Criminal Minds Surges With Series Finale, Debate Draws Big Crowd

RELATED STORIES The Blacklist Renewed for Season 8

CBS’ Criminal Minds went out on a high-ish note.

Wednesday night’s first episode drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, up sharply week-to-week, while the series finale itself did 5.4 mil and a 0.8 — on average, marking the second-best numbers of this farewell season (trailing only the episode that led out of Super Bowl Greatest Commercials).

TVLine readers gave the series finale an average grade of “B.”

Opening the Eye’s night, Survivor (7.2 mil/1.4) ticked up in the demo while delivering its largest audience since May 15.

Elsewhere…

NBC | Democratic Debate No. 9 coverage on NBC averaged 10 million viewers (easily Wednesday’s biggest audience) and a 1.8 demo rating (trailing only The Masked Singer).

FOX | The Masked Singer (7 mil/1.9) ticked up, while LEGO Masters (3.1 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths.

THE CW | Howie Mandel’s All-Star Comedy Gala did 800K and a 0.2.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4 mil/0.8), Single Parents (2.2 mil/0.6) and Stumptown (2.2 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo, while Schooled (2.9 mil/0.6) and Modern Family (3.3 mil/0.7) dipped.

