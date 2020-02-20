SNL's Pete Davidson Is Nathan Fillion's Brother in The Rookie Guest Spot

RELATED STORIES The Rookie Sneak Peek: To Save Lucy, Nolan Appeals to Rosalind Dyer's Killer Ego

As Saturday Night Live‘s Chad might best put it, “OK.”

SNL vet Pete Davidson is set to guest-star on ABC’s The Rookie as the half-brother of no less than Nathan Fillion’s title character, Officer John Nolan.

“He plays my half-brother. My miscreant, ne’er do well half-brother. One’s a cop, one’s a pain in the ass — and now they’re half-brothers,” Fillion revealed on SiriusXM’s EW Live. “It’s amazing.”

Fillion and Davidson first met on the set of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s upcoming follow-up to Suicide Squad: No The, where they play as-yet-undisclosed roles.

In addition to his SNL run and some voice work, Davidson’s previous TV credits include episodes of The Guest Book, The Jim Gaffigan Show and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (where in Season 1 he played an at-risk kid recruited by Amy and Rosa to become a junior police officer).

Back from an 11-week (!) break, ABC’s The Rookie resumes its sophomore run this Sunday at 10/9c.

