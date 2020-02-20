TVLine Items: Jeri Ryan Joins MacGyver, The Office Vet to Amazon and More

MacGyver is getting a surprise family visit: Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager) has joined the CBS drama in a season-long arc as the titular character’s aunt, TVInsider.com reports.

Ryan’s Gwendolyn Hayes is the sister of MacGyver’s beloved mother. She is also “an ex-DXS agent who was presumed dead,” executive producer Peter Lenkov tells the site. “Mac never knew she existed, but Gwen was always keeping track of her nephew’s life in the shadows. She is now the presumed head of Codex, the organization that the Phoenix has been hunting this season.”

Ryan — who is also currently reprising her Voyager role as Seven of Nine on CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard — makes her MacGyver debut in the March 27 episode. Her numerous other TV credits include Bosch, Body of Proof, Shark and Boston Public.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Rainn Wilson (The Office) will co-star in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series The Power, in which teenage girls all over the world suddenly develop the power to electrocute people, our sister site Variety reports. Wilson will play the Governor of Washington.

* Killing Eve has named Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) as its Season 4 showrunner, where she succeeds Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote.

* Quibi’s Season 7 revival of Reno 911! has locked in original cast members Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong to return.

* Janet McTeer (Ozark) has joined the Showtime drama pilot The President Is Missing, based on the novel by James Patterson and former POTUS Bill Clinton, per Deadline. The actress will portray the chief of staff to David Oyelowo’s president.

* HBO released a trailer for My Brilliant Friend Season 2, premiering Monday, March 16 at 10/9c:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?