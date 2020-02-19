TVLine Items: Will Ferrell/Paul Rudd Series, Castle Vet's ABC Pilot and More

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are entering a very unusual doctor-patient relationship: The Anchorman co-stars will headline and executive-produce the limited series The Shrink Next Door, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the 2019 Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast, the dark comedy explores the bizarre dynamic between charming psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s home and taking over his family business, as the seemingly normal doctor-patient relationship becomes one fueled by manipulation, power grabs and dysfunction. No network is currently attached to the project, which hails from writer Georgia Pritchett (Succession, Veep) and producers MRC Television.

Rudd recently starred in the Netflix series Living with Yourself, while Ferrell’s TV credits include No Activity, Eastbound & Down and, of course, Saturday Night Live.

* Castle alumna Tamala Jones will co-star in ABC’s drama pilot Rebel, inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich, per Deadline. Jones will play Rebel’s (Katey Sagal) former sister-in-law.

* Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) has joined Disney+’s upcoming series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in an undisclosed role, per Deadline.

* Nickelodeon has renewed All That (for 10 additional Season 1 episodes); the Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival, The Casagrandes and Top Elf (for Season 2); Blues Clues & You! (for Season 3); Blaze and the Monster Machines and Bubble Guppies (for Season 6); and Paw Patrol (for Season 8 ). In addition, Nickelodeon has announced that the Henry Danger spinoff Danger Force will premiere on Saturday, March 28 (at 8/7c), while the SpongeBob SquarePants prequel, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, will premiere in July (exact date TBA).

* The gothic mystery series Paradise Lost, starring Josh Hartnett and Bridget Regan, will premiere Monday, April 13 exclusively on Spectrum’s On Demand platform.

* Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has joined CNN as a political commentator, and will make his debut during the network’s primetime coverage of Wednesday’s NBC-hosted Democratic debate.

Will be on @CNN tonight to talk about the debate! Maybe I’ll wear a tie . . . 😀👍 https://t.co/m5VPhnfk50 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 19, 2020

