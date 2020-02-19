Ratings: CBS Dramas, New Amsterdam Rise; This Is Us Ties Low But Tops Night

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Recap: A Traumatizing Cabin Visit Serves Up More Time-Jump Clues

This Is Us Recap: A Traumatizing Cabin Visit Serves Up More Time-Jump Clues Quotes of the Week: This Is Us, Survivor, Criminal Minds, The Conners and More

CBS’ “time traveling” NCIS this Tuesday drew 11.8 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, ticking up in the demo to match its second-best number of the season. Leading out of that, FBI (9.2 mil/0.9) and FBI: Most Wanted (6.7 mil/0.7) also rose in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (1.1 mil/0.4) dipped jussssst a bit to a new audience low while steady in the demo; Legends (735K/0.2) was also steady.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (4.6 mil/1.0) and New Amsterdam (4.8 mil/0.7) both ticked up, while This is Us (6.4 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth to match its demo low (yet still easily led the night in that measure).

FOX | The Resident (3.8 mil/0.7) and 24 Hours (2.2 mil/0.6) were both steady.

ABC | The Conners (5.5 mil/1.1) and mixed-ish (2.5 mil/0.5) were both steady in the demo, while Bless This Mess (3.3 mil/0.6), black-ish (2.4 mil/0.5) and Episode 2 of For Life (2.6 mil/0.6) all dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.