USA's Briarpatch Moving to Mondays, Leading Out of WWE Raw

RELATED STORIES The Sinner's Matt Bomer Weighs in on Season 3 Premiere: 'There's So Much for Jamie to Lose' -- Grade It!

The Sinner's Matt Bomer Weighs in on Season 3 Premiere: 'There's So Much for Jamie to Lose' -- Grade It! Matt Bomer on His Dark Sinner Turn: It Asked More of Me Than Any Past Role

After two quiet airings, USA Network’s freshman drama Briarpatch is on the move — from Thursdays at 10/9c to Mondays at 11 pm, where it will lead out of the cabler’s well-watched WWE Raw programming block.

Showrunner Andy Greenwald announced the move via Twitter (see below), indicating that USA sees an opportunity to bolster the show’s soft numbers by leading it out of three hours of Raw.

Starring Rosario Dawson (Daredevil), Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men) and Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead), Briarpatch premiered earlier this month to 528,000 total viewers and a 0.09 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), and in Week 2 dropped 32 and 22 percent. For comparison’s sake, Season 3 of The Sinner (airing Thursdays at 9pm) thus far is averaging 793K and a 0.17, while the freshman drama Dare Me is doing 414K and a 0.13 on Sunday nights.

WWE Raw, meanwhile, averages north of 2 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating on Monday nights.

Briarpatch‘s third episode will make its linear premiere this Monday, Feb. 24, but in the meantime is already available On Demand.

Have you visited Briarpatch? if so, what do you think? And will you (or your DVR) follow it to Monday?