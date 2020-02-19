Bethenny Frankel to Lead Apprentice-Style Competition Series at HBO Max

The Real Housewives of New York City‘s former queen bee is looking to expand her hive. HBO Max has given an eight-episode order to The Big Shot With Bethenny, in which contestants will compete for a coveted spot on Bethenny Frankel‘s business team, TVLine has learned.

Per the series’ official description, “In each half-hour episode, the next generation of business moguls will compete for a chance to be second-in-command to business tycoon and Skinnygirl founder Frankel, and win a coveted position working on her executive team. In business and in life, Frankel never settles and only accepts excellence. Through a series of real-life tasks and challenges, each aspiring mogul will be tested to see how far they can push their creativity and determination to rise to the top.”

The series is a joint effort between MGM Television, Mark Burnett and Frankel’s own B Real Productions.

“I first met Bethenny when I put her on the first season of The Real Housewives of New York City and she’s always both impressed and entertained me,” Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max, said in a statement. “It’s incredible to see her empire continue to grow and I know that candidates will be clamoring to work for her.”

Added Frankel, “Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible. My mantra is to come from a place of ‘yes’ and to find and create the solution. I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me. MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my longstanding relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward.”

“Bethenny is that rare talent whose creative instincts are equal to her business acumen and working with her to create this series has been an amazing collaboration,” said Barry Poznick, MGM’s President of Unscripted & Alternative Television and Orion Television. “We’re giving fans what they want, access inside Bethenny’s businesses so they can see how she runs her empire, all while offering one fan the chance of a lifetime to join her executive team. We’ve found the perfect home in HBO Max to bring this exclusive opportunity to viewers.”

A subscription to HBO Max, which is expected to debut in May, costs $14.99 per month. Current HBO subscribers via AT&T and DirecTV, along with HBO Now subscribers, will have immediate access to HBO Max at no extra charge. Additionally, an ad-supported version of HBO Max (price TBD) is also planned to launch in 2021. The company has not said whether an annual subscription rate will be made available.

