Masters of Sex's Annaleigh Ashford to Star in CBS' Kidney Donor Comedy Pilot B Positive From EP Chuck Lorre

Masters of Sex alum Annaleigh Ashford has nabbed the female lead in Chuck Lorre’s CBS sitcom pilot B Positive, TVLine has learned.

Written by Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives scribe Marco Pennette, the potential series centers on a newly divorced dad named Drew (not yet cast) who, faced with finding a kidney donor, runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives. (When Drew meets Ashford’s Gina, she is living in her mother’s basement and driving a senior citizen van for a living.)

Ashford will shoot the B Positive pilot concurrently with the Impeachment-themed second season of FX’s American Crime Story, in which she will play Paula Jones opposite Beanie Feldstein’s Monica Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson’s Linda Tripp.

