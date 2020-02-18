The Walking Dead Drops the Disturbing First Scene of Its Midseason Premiere

We feel ya, Carol. In the opening scene from The Walking Dead’s midseason premiere, dropped Tuesday by AMC, Henry’s grieving mother realizes the full extent of the mess into which she’s unwittingly led not only her bestie, Daryl, but Aaron, Connie, Kelly, Magna and Jerry, too. Once it dawns on the beleaguered heroine both how f—ed they are and how blindly she walked — make that ran — into Alpha’s trap, Carol does the only sensible thing one could: She releases a scream of utter rage and despair.

The bleak clip from Sunday’s “Squeeze” (9/8c) then goes on to reveal the preventative measure that the Whisperers’ leader takes to ensure that none of her prisoners escape from the cave without being gnawed on by the horde of walkers that she’s weaponized. So yeah, it looks bad for the good guys.

However, the show’s official logline for the back half of Season 10 holds out some hope: “The collective communities must come together,” it reads, “and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whisperers once and for all.” (Hey, I said “some hope,” not “a lot of hope.”) Meanwhile, outside of the cave, AMC continues, “Eugene… believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again.” (Readers of Robert Kirkman’s source material can already make awfully well-educated guesses about whether he’s right.)

To check out the scene, press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments. Who, if anyone, do you think won’t make it out of Alpha’s cave alive?