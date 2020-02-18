Flash Sneak Peek: What Is Telepathic Cecile's Read on Sue Dearbon?

RELATED STORIES Legends of Tomorrow EPs Preview New Zari's First Time-Travel Mission, Taking on Original Influencer Marie Antoinette

Legends of Tomorrow EPs Preview New Zari's First Time-Travel Mission, Taking on Original Influencer Marie Antoinette Batwoman Recap: Two's a Crowd

This week on The CW’s The Flash, Ralph finally tracks down the elusive Sue Dearbon. And though the P.I. and missing person appear to hit it off straight away, will Sue pass the Cecile test?

In the episode “A Girl Named Sue” (airing tonight at 8/7c), after months of searching for Sue Dearbon (played by The Originals‘ Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. Sue, however, refuses to return home to her family, and instead, leads Ralph on a daring adventure.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Ralph and Sue are cozily plotting said adventure when Cecile runs into them at Jitters. Cecile, of course, has the metahuman ability to read people’s minds. So, what is she feeling about what Sue is feeling? Press play above to find out.

Regardless of how it seems, might things be too good to be true for Ralph and Sue? When asked when we would first meet the DC Comics character fated to be Ralph’s great love, Flash showrunner Eric Wallace did tease that “there are two answers to that question,” adding: “Sometimes what you see isn’t what you see” — which we witnessed just last week with “Iris” and Barry.

Speaking of the series’ lead couple: Elsewhere in this episode, Iris faces a new challenge while Barry considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.

Want more scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.