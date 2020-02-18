Good Times' Ja'net DuBois Dead at 74

Ja’net DuBois, best known for her role as Good Times‘ Willona Woods, died on Tuesday at the age of 74, TMZ reports. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

DuBois rose to fame as Florida and James Evans’ next-door neighbor on the aforementioned Norman Lear sitcom, which ran from 1974-1979. She also co-wrote and sang the iconic Jeffersons theme song “Movin’ On Up.”

Last December, Woods reunited with Good Times castmates Bernnadette Stanis (who played Thelma) and Jimmie Walker (J.J.) during ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special. (Fellow series vet John Amos also took part in the special, starring alongside Viola Davis and Andre Braugher in a recreation of the classic Good Times episode “The Politicians.”)

In addition to Good Times, DuBois played Ma Bell in Keenen Ivory Wayans’ 1989 blaxploitation film parody I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. She also recurred in the ’90s sitcom The Wayans Bros. as Grandma Ellington, and gave voice to Mrs. Avery on the animated series The PJs — a role that earned her two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance.

Additional TV credits included episodes of A Different World, Crossing Jordan, ER, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Facts of Life, The Golden Palace, Home Improvement, The Love Boat, Moesha, Cold Case and Touched by an Angel.