New Amsterdam Video: Gina Gershon Makes Her Debut as Bloom's Mother

On this Tuesday’s New Amsterdam (NBC, 10/9c), Dr. Lauren Bloom’s reunion with her alcoholic mother (played by Riverdale‘s Gina Gershon) gets off to a rocky start.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Bloom (played by Janet Montgomery) finally relents after ignoring her mom’s unexpected visit to the hospital and asks Jeanie what she wants. Her request is simple — “Dinner” — but something tells us Bloom is not going to easily agree to a meal, considering her mother was “a raging alcoholic throughout most of her daughter’s childhood,” per the official character description. “She would get mean and then sick, while Lauren was left to clean up the mess. This happened as early as age 7, which was the first time Lauren got drunk. She chugged half of Jeanie’s martini in the hopes it would keep her sober. It didn’t.”

The introduction of Bloom’s mother will force the doc to “really be confronted with everything she hates about herself, reflected back at her, and why she makes the choices she makes,” Montgomery previously told TVLine.

Jeanie was referenced in Season 1, “but just from Bloom’s point of view,” Montgomery noted. “This character is their own person with their own story, so I think it’s going to be more complicated for Bloom. We all look at our parents as though they’re supposed to be perfect, and every f—kup they make is like a slight on you. So I think it’s going to be really healing, whatever comes out of this relationship with her mom.”

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Max races against the clock to rearrange the budget when faced with employees going unpaid, while Kapoor is presented with a device that’s the future of medicine. Plus, Iggy goes against the norms to prove a diagnosis.

