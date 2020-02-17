Tim Allen Mulls Home Improvement Revival, Whether Tim Taylor Is Still 'Relevant in the Mike Baxter World'

Tim Allen‘s grunting days may not be over: The Last Man Standing star says that he remains open to a Home Improvement revival.

“I always think about it, because I still talk to everybody involved,” Allen recently told TVLine. “The question I had was, ‘Is it still relevant? Is Tim Taylor relevant in the Mike Baxter world?’ Because Mike Baxter is like a real version of Tim Taylor; he’s not such a joke. And the [Outdoor Man] vlogs are like Mike’s version of Tool Time done as a web series.”

As for how he’d like to see Home Improvement return? “I like the idea of doing it as a one-off, like a one-hour movie [versus a full-fledged revival series],” Allen said. “I like the idea of finding out where the boys are now, and where… Tool Time would be in today’s world. I just think it’s a marvelous idea, and all the actors think it’s a great idea.”

Of course, any hypothetical comeback would have to be done without former cast member Earl Hindman, who played the Taylors’ fenced-in next-door neighbor Wilson; the character actor died in 2003 following a battle with lung cancer. “God rest him,” Allen said. Home Improvement Reunion Photos

It should be noted that a Home Improvement revival is not in active development. Allen’s current comedy, Last Man Standing, is now in Season 8. Should it return for Season 9 (which is currently “a safe bet”), it will surpass Home Improvement in terms of number of seasons — a fact that isn’t lost on Allen. “I can’t even describe how cool it is, but I don’t want to take away from [Home Improvement‘s legacy],” he said. “It’s, like, ‘Who would’ve thought?’ I just can’t believe it.”

Home Improvement ran for eight seasons (and a total of 204 episodes) on ABC, from September 1991 through May 1999. During its run, it was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, including a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor (for Allen), four nods for Outstanding Lead Actress (for Patricia Richardson) and two nods for Outstanding Comedy Series. Reruns continue to air on CMT, Laff TV and UPtv.

Would you watch a Home Improvement revival?