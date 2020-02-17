RELATED STORIES Cecily Strong to Star in Musical Comedy Series at Apple -- Will She Leave SNL?

Apple TV+ will tell more Amazing Stories in just a few weeks, but you won’t have to wait that long for a glimpse at the forthcoming reboot.

In a new trailer released on Monday, the streamer offers a sneak peek of the first season’s five self-contrained episodes. Per the official logline, this version of Amazing Stories is described as a “reimagining” of the Emmy-winning original anthology (which ran on NBC for two seasons in the mid-1980s) that will “transport everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility and imagination.”

Once Upon a Time executive producers Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz will serve as showrunners; episode directors include Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones), Chris Long (The Americans), Michael Dinner (Unbelievable), Sylvain White (The Rookie) and Susanna Fogel (Utopia). Steven Spielberg, who co-created the original series, also serves as an executive producer on the new project.

Amazing Stories‘ first episode — starring Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf), Victoria Pedretti (YOU) and Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles) — drops on Friday, March 6. Subsequent installments titled “The Rift,” “Signs of Life,” “Dynoman and the Volt” and “The Heat” will drop every Friday.

Check out the Amazing Stories trailer in full above, then drop a comment and tell us if you plan to watch Apple’s reboot.