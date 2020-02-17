One of the most impressive team-ups in America’s Got Talent history is just a few short hours away.

Tonight’s finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions welcomes back fan-favorite act Kseniya Simonova — the sand artist who placed third last season — for a special performance of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.” The vocals come courtesy of Season 2 finalist Angelina Jordan, while Tyler Butler-Figueroa accompanies her on violin.

The two-hour finale event will pit Jordan and Butler-Figueroa against eight other remaining acts: dog trainer Alexa Lauenburger, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, Star Wars-themed dance group Boogie Storm, shadow dance group Silhouettes, all-around showman Hans, dance group V. Unbeatable, singer Marcelito Pomoy and fearless acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar. Click here for a closer look at all 10 remaining contestants.

Last week’s finals round gave the 10 acts one last chance to impress the super fans, whose fickle whims will determine this year’s victor. In addition to receiving a cash prize, the winner of tonight’s finale also gains the title of “World Champion.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Simonova, Butler-Figueroa and Jordan in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which act are you rooting for tonight?