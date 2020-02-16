RELATED STORIES Gayle King Rebukes CBS For Releasing 'Out of Context' Interview Excerpt About Kobe Bryant -- Watch Video

Grammy Award winner Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on Sunday while singing at 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Bryant died on Jan. 26 while traveling by private helicopter over Calabasas, a city located 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, also was on board and died in the crash, as did seven other passengers.

Images of Bryant and Onore served as the backdrop of Hudson’s performance, as the singer belted out the classic song “For All We Know (We May Meet Again),” which was first popularized by legendary vocalist and jazz pianist, Nat King Cole.

Hudson was introduced by another NBA legend, Magic Johnson, who said a few words about his fellow former Los Angeles Laker. “We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe,” he said. “He was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker.” He also reflected on the death of NBA commissioner David Stern, who died on New Year’s Day.

Bryant was previously memorialized at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which took place just hours after Bryant and his daughter died. During the ceremony, which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men sang an a capella verse from “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” while Bryant’s two retired jerseys were lit in the arena’s rafters.

Watch Hudson’s performance in full above, then hit the comments with your reactions.