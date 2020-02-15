TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Ties for Demo Win, Draws Friday's Biggest Audience

RELATED STORIES The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Feb. 16

CBS’ Blue Bloods returned from a one-week break to 7.5 million total viewers — Friday’s largest audience — and a 0.7 rating, up a tenth to land in a four-way tie for the nightly demo win.

Opening CBS’ night, MacGyver (5.8 mil/0.7) and Hawaii Five-0 (6.9 mil/0.7) were both steady.

Elsewhere….

NBC | LR: H4TBC (3.4 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo for a third straight week. Dateline, it could be noted, drew its largest Friday audience (4.2 million) since December 2018.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.5 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth in the demo.

THE CW | FWIW, reruns of Penn & Teller (940K/0.2) and Whose Line (630K/0.2) marked an overall improvement on what fresh episodes of Charmed (570K/0.2) and Dynasty (310K/0.1) did last week.

ABC | Charlie Brown Valentine’s Day specials averaged 2.7 mil/0.5 — on par with the latest American Housewife/Fresh Off the Boat average.

