Sex and the City's Lynn Cohen, Who Played Magda, Dead at 86

Lynn Cohen, best known for her role as Magda on Sex and the City, died on Friday at the age of 86.

The news was originally reported by Broadway World. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

In addition to her 13 episodes of Sex and the City, Cohen — whose character served as both a nanny and a maternal figure to Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda — appeared in both the 2008 feature film follow-up, as well as the 2010 sequel.

Cohen also had a significant presence on Law & Order. She guest-starred on 12 episodes of the original series as Judge Elizabeth Mizener, and in myriad roles on Criminal Intent and Special Victims Unit.

Her career started in 1983 with a small part in the TV-movie Without a Trace. Additional TV credits included a recurring role on Showtime’s The Affair, on which she played Joan, grandmother to Ruth Wilson’s Alison Bailey. She also guest-starred on Blue Bloods, Chicago Med, Damages, Getting On, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Master of None, Nurse Jackie and NYPD Blue. She most recently appeared on the Jan. 5 episode of God Friended Me as Rose, the long-lost sister of an elderly Holocaust survivor.

On the big screen, Cohen played Mags in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. She also had supporting roles in The Cobbler, Eagle Eye, Munich and They Came Together.

Cohen is survived by her husband, Ronald Theodore Cohen; the two had been married since 1964.

Bless you and godspeed, our wonderful Magda for 15 years of episodes and films, thanks for your friendship and amazing talent….R.I.P. indeed #LynnCohen pic.twitter.com/aMVVUuaCSy — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) February 15, 2020