Love Island's Caroline Flack Dead at 40

RELATED STORIES Love Island Season 2 Is Gonna Be Bigger (6 Nights a Week!) and Come Earlier

Love Island Season 2 Is Gonna Be Bigger (6 Nights a Week!) and Come Earlier TVLine Items: SpongeBob Musical on TV, Pandora Renewed at CW and More

Caroline Flack, former host of Love Island UK, has died at the age of 40.

The British TV personality died by suicide. She was found in her London residence on Saturday, according to her family’s attorney. The family also provided the following statement to Sky News, which reads as follows:

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, 15 February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

Flack presided over Love Island UK — which streams Stateside on Hulu — through Season 5. She was removed as host in December and replaced by Laura Whitmore, following allegations that she assaulted her boyfriend, English tennis player Lewis Burton. She was set to stand trial on March 4.

She started out as an actress on the British sketch-comedy series Bo’ Selecta! in 2002. She eventually made a career for herself as a television and radio personality, presenting on such reality series as Escape From Scorpion Island, Gladiators and I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! NOW!

Flack went on to co-host the X Factor companion series The Xtra Factor, then presided over Season 12 of X Factor proper, alongside Olly Murs. In 2014, she won Season 12 of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Pasha Kovalev.