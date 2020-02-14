The Simpsons Meet John Legend and Chrissy Teigen — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Last Man Standing's Tim Allen Talks Directing Politically Tinged Episode, Tackling Incendiary 2020 Election

Homer and Marge find themselves hobnobbing with a fellow celebrity super couple on Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons (Fox, 8/7c).

Real-life marrieds John Legend and Chrissy Teigen lend their voices to this week’s episode, in which the people of Springfield must decide how to spend a small fortune pulled from the sea by — who else? — the Sea Captain.

In TVLine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the episode, Legend takes a stroll down memory lane to discuss his own connection to the long-running Fox animated comedy.

“I grew up in a town called Springfield, Ohio, and we didn’t think anything of it,” Legend recalls. “But as soon as I got to college and met a bunch of people who weren’t from Springfield, everyone was like, ‘Are you from the city where The Simpsons is?’ And I had to explain to them, ‘I don’t know! … I don’t know.'”

Legend, the first Black man to take home an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, is returning as a coach on NBC’s The Voice for its upcoming 18th season (Feb. 24, 8/7c). Teigen, who recently wrapped a four-year run as a co-host of Lip Sync Battle, is currently developing a Judge Judy-style series for Quibi titled Chrissy’s Court.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Legend and Teigen’s appearance on Sunday’s Simpsons, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.