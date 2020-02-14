Love Island Season 2 Is Gonna Be Bigger (6 Nights a Week!) and Come Earlier

RELATED STORIES Survivor Champ Richard Hatch Says Show 'Made a Horrendous Mistake' Excluding Him From Winners at War

CBS celebrated Valentine’s Day by announcing a(n early!) premiere date for Season 2 of Love Island, which this time around will consume even more nights of television.

The “romantic reality series” (as CBS describes it) will return Thursday, May 21 at 8/7c with a two-hour opener, and then air hourlong episodes six nights a week, including a Saturday recap show. (Season 1 didn’t premiere until July, running 22 episodes through early August.)

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders — of which you could be one, if you hustle on over to the casting site for “singles looking for their own sizzling summer love.” (Open casting calls meanwhile will be held in Minneapolis, Minn. (on Feb. 15, get details) and Orlando, Fl. (March 4, get details).

Season 1 of CBS’ adaptation of the popular UK format aired “just” five nights a week, averaging 2.2 million total viewers and just under a 0.5 demo rating — making it the network’s least-watched summertime program while landing in the middle of the pack in the demo. (That said, CBS always noted that Love Island was the most-streamed new show on CBS All Access and CBS.com in over a year.)

Will you pay Love Island a return visit? Or maybe even audition for island lovin’?