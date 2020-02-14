TVLine Items: Killing Eve Premiere Date, Masters of the Universe Cast and More

BBC America has officially set a date with Villanelle and Eve for Sunday, April 26, when Season 3 of the critically-acclaimed Killing Eve premieres, it was announced via the above teaser.

New cast additions for the upcoming season include Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones’ Yara Greyjoy), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

Last month, the series was renewed for Season 4, well ahead of the show’s springtime return. Following in the footsteps of Season 1’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Season 2’s Emerald Fennell and the upcoming season’s Suzanne Heathcote, Killing Eve will continue its tradition of naming a new female lead writer for Season 4.

* The voice cast for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation anime series includes Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl) as Prince Adam/He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Teela, Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) as Trap Jaw, Tony Todd (The Flash) as Scare Glow and Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series) as Mer-Man. (View complete cast list here.)

* Topher Grace (That ’70s Show) will star Home Economics, ABC’s comedy pilot about three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class (played by Grace), and one barely holding on.

* Outlander‘s Season 5 premiere is currently available to subscribers via the Starz app and Starz On Demand, ahead of its linear debut this Sunday, Feb. 16.

* Fox will air the benefit concert Fire Fight Australia on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11/10c. The special will be hosted by Olivia Newton-John and will feature performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Michael Bublé, 5SOS, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang and more.

* Adrian Paul (Highlander) has joined Season 2 of Apple TV+’s See as Lord Harlan, the ruler of the strongest city in the kingdom, per Deadline.

* Thomas Dekker (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles), Finn Jones (Marvel’s Iron Fist) and Donald Sutherland (Trust) will co-star in Quibi’s drama series adaptation of the 1994 film Swimming With Sharks, about a young female assistant (Kiernan Shipka) who works for a female studio head (Diane Kruger), per Deadline.

