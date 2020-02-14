Hawaii Five-0 Adds MacGyver Alum Lance Gross as Potential Series Regular

RELATED STORIES Love Island Season 2 Is Gonna Be Bigger (6 Nights a Week!) and Come Earlier

Love Island Season 2 Is Gonna Be Bigger (6 Nights a Week!) and Come Earlier Survivor Champ Richard Hatch Says Show 'Made a Horrendous Mistake' Excluding Him From Winners at War

MacGyver alum Lance Gross is returning to the Lenkoverse with a potential series regular role on Hawaii Five-0.

Per our sister site Deadline, Gross will appear in back-to-back April episodes of the CBS drama as Lincoln Cole, a decorated former Marine Gunnery Sergeant with the Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team (which I really hope goes by the cool acronym F.A.S.T.). When Cole finds himself potentially in harm’s way, Five-0 is brought in to protect him.

Should Five-0 get picked up for Season 11, Gross could continue on as a series regular, joining Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Meaghan Rath, Chi McBride, Beulah Koale, Ian Anthony Dale, Katrina Law and others.

In addition to his arc as MacGyver bounty hunter Billy Clayton, Gross’ previous TV credits include the role of House of Payne‘s Calvin, the heroic lead in NBC’s Crisis, Sleepy Hollow and, most recently, Star, where he has played Maurice Jetter.

Five-0 airs Fridays at 9/8c, on CBS.