TV Ratings: Survivor Down From Year-Ago Opener, Outdraws Masked Singer

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Survivor opened its “Winners at War” Season 40 with 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, down about 25 percent in the demo from its past few winter premieres, while on par with its traditionally lower-rated fall opener (6.3 mil/1.3) and drawing a larger crowd than Fox’s Masked Singer during the 8 o’clock hour (7.2 mil vs. 6.6 mil).

TVLine readers gave Survivor‘s two-hour kickoff an average grade of “A” (read in-depth recap).

Leading out of that, Criminal Minds (4 mil/0.6) copped its second-lowest numbers of its farewell season, with its antepenultimate hour. 7 Bubble Shows We're Worried About

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Masked Singer (6.6 mil/1.8) slipped two tenths in the demo yet still dominated the night in that measure. LEGO Masters (3.6 mil/1.2) fell 25 percent in Week 2 yet is still crushing Almost Family‘s fall high (2.7 mil/0.7) in the primo time slot.

THE CW | Riverdale (680K/0.2) was steady.

NBC | Chicago Med (8.1 mil/1.1) and Fire (8.2 mil/1.1) were steady in the demo, with the latter drawing Wednesday’s largest audience. P.D. (7 mil/1.0) dipped in the demo.

ABC | Famille Moderne (3,7 mil/0,9) and Single Parents (2.5 mil/0.6) ticked up, Schooled (2.9 mil/0.7) and Stumptown (2.4 mil/0.4) were steady, and The Goldbergs (3.9 mil/0.8) dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

