Legacies Recap: Who Didn't Survive Kai's Assault on the Salvatore School?

Revenge, redemption and red-hot revelations were all on the menu Thursday as Hope and her friends — plus a few reluctant frenemies — fought to defend their school against Legacies‘ sassiest, most menacing monster yet: Kai Parker.

Masquerading as an old friend of Alaric’s named Joshua (“I was at his wedding, I brought quite the gift!”), Kai infiltrated the facility with minimal effort, though he did need to compel someone to invite him inside. (Am I the only person who kinda, sorta forgot he’s a heretic now?)

Under the guise of an equal “team-up,” he convinced Alyssa Chang (“Big fan of your work!”) to untether him from his prison world, thereby destroying the realm and everyone in it. (He conveniently forgot to tell her about that second part. Oops?) He also compelled Dorian to drag Landon out into the woods, where a crimson-robed archer — presumably The Necromancer — was waiting to shoot him with that prophetic golden arrow.

And here’s the kicker: While all of this was going down, Kai distracted Hope long enough that she only had time to stop one atrocity from occurring, forcing her to choose between saving Landon or the Saltzmans. She chose (gasp!) the Saltzmans, successfully convincing Alyssa to stop her untethering spell before she wiped them from existence.

Fortunately, Landon never really needed his “co-hero” in the first place! Dorian magically (and somewhat questionably) snapped out of his trance in time to take the arrow for Landon, nearly dying in the process. Fortunately, our little baby phoenix grew a majestic pair of fiery wings and flew Dorian back to the school, where he received the life-saving treatment he needed.

Elsewhere this week…

* After helping Alaric and Jade rescue Lizzie from her nasty little fender bender, Dark Josie explained the terms of their exit from the prison world: She could siphon enough magic to create a portal, but one person would need to stay behind and serve as an anchor. Alaric volunteered, but Sebastian popped up at the last minute to take his place. “It’s like I was trying to tell you the night you shot me — some people don’t know what to do with a second chance!” he told Alaric. “I put Elizabeth in danger. If you wish to thank me, take care of her.” (D’aww! Guys, I don’t think Landon isn’t the only “new hero” who rose up this week.)

* Via the magic of astral projection, Lizzie told Sebastian that he might be able to escape the prison world by jumping into Malivore, just as Kai did last week. But that would have also caused Lizzie to forget that Sebastian ever existed, and since she seemed pretty depressed in the episode’s final moments, my guess is that he didn’t make it out.

* Speaking of those final moments, I was honestly relieved to see that the darkness didn’t leave Josie upon her escape from the prison world. Not that I don’t enjoy original-flavor Josie, but Dark Josie is fun.

* Let’s end with the most surprising development of the week: Kai’s beheading! I mean, it’s not like the murderous maniac didn’t have it coming — and I’m certainly glad that Alaric was the one who got to do it, evoking Jo’s name in the process — but I’m just shocked that they actually decided to kill him off. (For the record, I know this isn’t even the first time Kai has been beheaded, so there’s always a chance he’ll appear again, but that felt… pretty final.)

OK, time to give us your thoughts on this week’s Legacies. Kai’s death? Landon’s wings? Dark Josie? Rafael waking up in that random trailer? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.