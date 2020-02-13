RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Trailer: Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and More Guest Judges Ru-vealed

The queen of hip-hop and a politician from Queens are among the “extra special guest judges” dropping by RuPaul’s Drag Race in Season 12.

VH1 on Thursday rolled out the complete list of guest judges, beginning with Nicki Minaj in the season premiere (Feb. 28, 8/7c). Other big names include Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett and Winnie Harlow.

That announcement was accompanied by the official Season 12 trailer, giving us a taste of the reads, lip syncs and face cracks in store.

The baker’s dozen queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” include Aiden Zhane (Acworth, Ga.), Brita (New York, N.Y.), Crystal Methyd (Springfield, Mo.), Dahlia Sin (Los Angeles, Calif.), Gigi Goode (Los Angeles, Calif.), Heidi N Closet (Ramseur, N.C.), Jackie Cox (New York, N.Y.), Jaida Essence Hall (Milwaukee, Wis.), Jan (New York, N.Y.), Nicky Doll (New York, N.Y.), Rock M. Sakura (San Francisco, Calif.), Sherry Pie (New York, N.Y.) and Widow Von’Du (Kansas City, Mo.). Click here for a closer look at this season’s contestants.

In addition to Season 12, VH1 also recently ordered a fifth installment of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. A premiere date and cast have yet to be announced.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what Drag Race Season 12 has in store, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which judge are you most excited to see? And do you detect any early frontrunners in this fresh crop of queens?