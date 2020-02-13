TVLine Items: BTS on Tonight Show, Animal Kingdom Promotion and More

BTS is taking over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The late-night program will devote an entire hour to the international boy band on Monday, Feb. 24. In addition to featuring an interview and performance by the group, the installment will also celebrate New York as Fallon and BTS visit iconic local spots.

“BTS really knocked it out of the park,” Fallon said in a statement. “You’re not going to believe how big and fun their performance is. They took over Grand Central Terminal.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Animal Kingdom has promoted Rigo Sanchez — who plays Manny, the leader of a group of career criminals — to series regular for Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Elisabeth Shue (The Boys) will star opposite Julie Delpy in the latter’s Netflix dramedy On the Verge, about four female friends in their late forties who view midlife as an opportunity for personal reinvention, per Deadline.

* The Ricky Gervais dramedy After Life will return for Season 2 on Friday, April 24 on Netflix.

* Chance the Rapper will host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, airing Sunday, March 22 at 7:30/6:30c.

* FXX has released a trailer for rapper/comedian Lil Dicky’s new comedy Dave, premiering Wednesday, March 4:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?