Bosch to End With Season 7, Renewed Well Ahead of Season 6 Premiere

Amazon Studios has ordered a seventh and final season of Bosch, starring Titus Welliver and based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling books — well ahead of the crime drama’s Season 6 launch, coming later in 2020.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished with Bosch and look forward to completing the story in Season 7,” Connelly, who serves as an EP on the series, said in a statement. “It’s bittersweet, but all good things come to an end and I am happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to.

“This started seven years ago with showrunner Eric Overmyer and me writing the pilot. We plan to write the last episode together as well,” the novelist continued. “We’ll leave behind the longest running show so far on Amazon and it will be there to be discovered by new viewers for as long as people are streaming. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“The other thing is that we would not have come all this way without Titus Welliver. There could not have been a better actor to play this role or a better team player to build this show around. He’ll be Harry Bosch for the ages.”

Drawing from the novels The Concrete Blonde and The Burning Room, the seventh and final season of Bosch will have Harry Bosch and Jerry Edgar (played by Jamie Hector) pursuing two separate but perilous murder investigations that will take them to the highest levels of white collar crime and the deadly depths of the street level drug trade.

Will you be ready to say good-bye to Bosch the season after next?