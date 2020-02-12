NBC Sets Return Dates for The Wall (Finally!), 'Reimagined' Little Big Shots

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Recruits Dave Annable, Tees Up Red Band Society Reunion

This Is Us Recruits Dave Annable, Tees Up Red Band Society Reunion This Is Us Recap: Kate's Turn

One week past the second anniversary of The Wall airing its sophomore finale, NBC (re-)announced a Season 3 premiere date for the Chris Hardwick-hosted game show.

Originally earmarked to return last June, The Wall will now resume its ball-bouncing run on Sunday, March 15, airing at 7/6c.

Season 2 of The Wall averaged 5 million total viewers and just over a 1.0 demo rating, numbers that swelled to 6 mil and a 1.2 with DVR playback.

The Peacock network also announced on Wednesday that Little Big Shots, which has been “completely reimagined” and is now hosted by movie star Melissa McCarthy, will open its new season with a special preview on Monday, Feb. 24 (leading out of The Voice‘s Season 18 premiere) before settling into its regular Sundays-at-8 time slot on March 1.

Lastly, Songland will cue up its second season on Monday, April 13 at 10 pm.