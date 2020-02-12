Paul Adelstein Cast as Chief of Staff in The President Is Missing Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Kidding Season 2 Premiere Recap: 'Have You Been a Good Boy This Year?'

Prison Break and Scandal alum Paul Adelstein has boarded Showtime’s pilot adaptation of The President Is Missing, the novel by the prolific James Patterson and onetime POTUS Bill Clinton.

The potential series tells the story of a “powerless and politically aimless Vice President (played by Selma‘s David Oyelowo) who unexpectedly becomes President halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary,” the official logline reads. “He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by both friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.”

Per our sister site Deadline, Adelstein will play the smart and loyal chief of staff to the new president, while Medina Senghore (Happy!) has been cast as the incoming First Lady. Additionally, Gina Gallego (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Shooter) will play the commander in chief’s executive assistant.

Showtime landed the rights to the bestselling novel back in 2017, nearly a year before its June 2018 release.

In addition to his run as Prison Break‘s inscrutable Kellerman and Scandal’s smarmy leo, Adelstein’s previous TV credits include Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Imposters, Private Practice and Scandal.