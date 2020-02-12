TVLine Items: Miranda Remake Adds Kurtz, Mbatha-Raw to Loki and More

Fox’s straight-to-series adaptation of the BBC comedy Miranda has found its mom: Swoosie Kurtz (Mike & Molly) has joined the Mayim Bialik-fronted remake, now titled Call Me Kat (fka Carla), our sister site Deadline reports.

The multi-cam follows a 39-year-old woman (Bialik) who struggles every day against society and her mother (Kurtz) to prove that you can not have everything you want and still be happy. That’s why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Kat Café in Louisville, Kentucky.

Darlene Hunt (The Big C) penned the pilot, which also counts Bialik and her Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons as executive producers. Check out TVLine’s comprehensive Pilot Season Guide for all the latest pilot pickups, castings and more.

* Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show) has joined Disney+’s upcoming Marvel series Loki in an undisclosed role, our sister site Variety reports.

* Epix has renewed the drama Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker, for a 10-episode second season.

* John Corbett (Sex and the City) will star opposite Katey Sagal in the ABC drama pilot Rebel, inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich, per Deadline. Corbett will play Rebel’s (Sagal) charming jack-of-all-trades third husband, who shares an adopted teenage daughter with his wife of almost 10 years.

* Martin Freeman (Sherlock) and Alex Karpovsky (Girls) will recur in Peacock’s forthcoming limited series Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum (Shameless) as the infamous L.A. billboard icon, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story) has joined the cast of ABC’s procedural thriller The Big Sky as a series regular. The David E. Kelley-created drama — which last month received a straight-to-series order from the Alphabet net — centers on a private detective and an ex-cop who team up to find two kidnapped sisters in Montana. Lynch will play a “grizzled good ol’ boy Montana state trooper.”

* HBO’s limited series The Third Day, starring Jude Law (The New Pope) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight), will premiere Monday, May 11.

