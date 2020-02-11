The Walking Dead: Chilling New Trailer for Season 10's Back Half Hints at a Heartbreaking End for Michonne

RELATED STORIES The Walking Dead Sheds a Little Bit of Light on Danai Gurira's Final Arc as Michonne — 2020 FIRST LOOK

Apparently, knowing that we are approaching the end of Danai Gurira’s run as Michonne on The Walking Dead in no way, shape or form diminishes the dread that we feel as we anticipate how the beloved heroine will be written off. Think we’re exaggerating? Try, just try, to make it through the eerie new trailer that AMC released Tuesday for the back half of Season 10 without developing a lump in your throat.

For the most part, the promo goes for shudders rather than sobs. Over images of our protagonists marching into battle with the walker-skin-wearing Whisperers and their “guardians,” the villains’ bonkers leader Alpha intones, “Can you see beyond the darkness into the light? It is beautiful, pure… and I will meet you there.”

To whom she is speaking isn’t clear. But then the trailer rips out our hearts with a shot of Michonne’s spunky-as-hell daughter, Judith, with a shattered look upon her face and a tear rolling down her cheek. Suddenly, we’re afraid, very afraid, that we know whom Alpha’s inviting “into the light.”

When The Walking Dead returns from its winter break on Sunday, Feb. 23 (9/8c), our survivors are, per the network, “trapped — some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers… others, in a spiral of suspicion and grief,” a one-two punch delivered with panache by Alpha, who now has the Saviors’ former boss man Negan among her ranks. “With the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whisperers once and for all. Otherwise, Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom.”

What do you think, TWD fans? Based on the trailer, do you believe that Michonne will survive the season? Press PLAY on the video above to watch, then hit the comments with your predictions.