TVLine Items: Emily Blunt on Amazon, GoT Vet Vs. Kevin Hart and More

Emily Blunt is making her streaming series debut: Amazon Prime Video has picked up the U.S. rights to The English, a Western starring the Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns actress, our sister site Variety reports.

The multi-part BBC drama hails from writer-director Hugo Blick, who was also behind the Maggie Gyllenhaal-led British spy thriller The Honorable Woman, which aired stateside on SundanceTV. Plot details for The English are not currently available.

Blunt’s rare TV credits include the 2005 miniseries Empire and a voice guest spot on The Simpsons.

* Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) will star opposite Kevin Hart and John Travolta in Quibi’s comedic action series Die Hart, playing a rival student to Hart at the greatest action star school, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Jan Luis Castellanos (Marvel’s Runaways) has joined 13 Reasons Why‘s fourth and final season in the series-regular role of Diego Torres, the football team’s leader, who is struggling to understand the loss of one of their own, Deadline reports.

* Hunter King (Life in Pieces) will star in ABC’s comedic Western pilot Prospect, about an idealistic young woman (King) who moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher and learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children, per Deadline.

* The IFC comedy Year of the Rabbit has been renewed for a six-episode second season ahead of its series premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10:30/9:30c.

* Bravo has released a trailer for Top Chef All Stars LA, premiering Thursday, March 19 at 10 pm, with 15 fan-favorite cheftestants from previous seasons returning for another shot at the big prize:

