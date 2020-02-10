TVLine Items: TVD Vet to Batwoman, Greta Thunberg TV Series and More

Vampire Diaries vet Kayla Ewell is back to being a bloodsucker: The actress, who played human-turned-vamp Vicki Donovan on the aforementioned CW drama, will guest-star on Batwoman as the vampiric DC Comics villain Nocturna, EW.com reports.

The baddie will prey on Gotham’s residents in the Feb. 23 episode to sustain her need for human blood caused by a rare disease. The character has a history in the DC Comics canon, dating back to the ’80s, when Nocturna was introduced as a thief with light sensitivity. She later became one of Bruce Wayne’s love interests before she was reintroduced during the New 52 reboot as a vampire villain to Batwoman, with whom she would also have a romantic relationship.

Ewell most recently appeared on Roswell, New Mexico as Michael Guerin’s mother.

* BBC Studios is developing a series about 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg, following her global climate crusade and featuring “quiet moments” from Thunberg as she prepares her speeches and reflects on her life as a teenager, our sister site Deadline reports.

* TCM will pay tribute to Kirk Douglas on Thursday, March 5 with a 24-hour marathon of the late actor’s films, including Spartacus, Lust for Life and Paths of Glory.

* Cornelius Smith, Jr. (Scandal) will play a pivotal role during the final five episodes of God Friended Me Season 2, portraying the estranged son of Alphonse Jefferies (Carl Lumbly), who has a deep tie to the Almighty social media account, TVInsider.com reports.

* Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Diane Kruger (The Bridge) will star in Quibi’s drama series adaptation of the 1994 film Swimming With Sharks, about a young female assistant (Shipka) who works for a female studio head (Kruger), per Deadline.

* Quibi has released a teaser trailer for Survive, starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Corey Hawkins (24: Legacy):

